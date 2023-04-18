EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 24.37 mln tonnes by April 16

Adds details per country

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 24.37 million tonnes by April 16, compared with 22.47 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.05 million tonnes, against 6.59 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 22.35 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.79 million.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.11 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.27 million, Germany with 2.88 million and Poland with 2.23 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by April 16 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

3,783,064

15.5%

1,173,018

5.2%

Algeria

3,530,622

14.5%

3,511,401

15.6%

Nigeria

2,065,006

8.5%

1,580,487

7.0%

Egypt

1,628,206

6.7%

2,391,833

10.6%

Saudi Arabia

1,371,694

5.6%

519,932

2.3%

Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 7.34 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands with 2.57 million, Italy with 2.30 million, Portugal with 1.71 million and Hungary with 1.60 million, the data showed.

The Commission also listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 compared with the same point last season:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

12,247,994

54.8%

6,877,752

53.8%

Brazil

7,908,878

35.4%

3,309,388

25.9%

Canada

905,673

4.1%

694,286

5.4%

Serbia

362,930

1.6%

656,301

5.1%

Russia

274,199

1.2%

373,625

2.9%

In soft wheat, Spain had also recorded by far the largest volume of imports by April 16 with 2.98 million tonnes, followed by Romania with 852,000 tonnes and Poland with 813,000 tonnes.

The Commission listed the five top soft wheat import origins so far in 2022/23 compared with the same point last season:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

4,644,153

63.7%

349,644

16.4%

United Kingdom

1,305,841

17.9%

360,616

16.9%

Canada

344,819

4.7%

139,988

6.6%

Russia

259,430

3.6%

430,009

20.1%

Moldova

233,328

3.2%

177,037

8.3%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide Editing by Gus Trompiz and Mark Potter)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

