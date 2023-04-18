EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 24.37 mln tonnes by April 16

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 24.37 million tonnes by April 16, compared with 22.47 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.05 million tonnes, against 6.59 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 22.35 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.79 million.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Gus Trompiz)

