EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.83 mln tonnes by April 9

April 12, 2023 — 10:31 am EDT

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 23.83 million tonnes by April 9, compared with 22.08 million tonnes in the corresponding period a year earlier, European Commission data showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.72 million tonnes, against 6.40 million a year earlier, while EU maize imports were at 21.74 million tonnes, up from 12.63 million tonnes.

The weekly publication was a day later than its usual Tuesday timing.

