EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.15 mln tonnes by April 2

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 23.15 million tonnes by April 2, compared with 21.52 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.52 million tonnes, against 6.33 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 21.20 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.31 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to March 21, it said in a note.

The weekly publication was a day later than its usual Tuesday timing. The Commission said it will also release the data on Wednesday next week.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

