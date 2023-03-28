EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 22.66 mln T, up 8% on year

Adds breakdown per country

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 22.66 million tonnes by March 26, up 8% from the 20.89 million shipped by the same week in 2021/22, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.43 million tonnes, down 30% from 6.29 million a year ago, while EU maize imports surged 69% to 20.38 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.08 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate after the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to Jan. 30, it said in a note.

The next two reports will be published on Wednesdays April 5 and April 12 instead of Tuesdays, the Commission said.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 8.70 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 2.90 million, Germany with 2.7 million and Lithuania with 1.97 million.

The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations so far this season as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

3,566,737

15.7%

985,018

4.7%

Algeria

3,284,499

14.5%

3,179,349

15.2%

Nigeria

1,922,155

8.5%

1,532,187

7.3%

Egypt

1,628,206

7.2%

2,139,048

10.2%

Saudi Arabia

1,113,970

4.9%

519,932

2.5%

Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 6.89 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands with 2.41 million, Italy with 1.71 million, Portugal with 1.56 million and Hungary with 1.50 million, the data showed.

The Commission also listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 compared with the same point last season:

2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Ukraine 4,319,373 64.8% 346,383 17.1% United Kingdom 1,130,326 17.0% 320,709 15.9% Canada 330,501 5.0% 122,189 6.0% Russia 250,333 3.8% 404,427 20.0% Moldova 211,788 3.2% 177,037 8.8% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Forrest Crellin and Alexander Smith) ((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

