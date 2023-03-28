EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 22.66 million tonnes by March 26

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 22.66 million tonnes by March 26, compared with 20.89 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.43 million tonnes, against 6.29 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 20.38 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.08 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data only went up to Jan. 30, it said in a note.

The next two reports will be published on Wednesdays April 5 and April 12 instead of Tuesdays, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Forrest Crellin)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.