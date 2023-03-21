EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 22.13 mln tonnes by March 19

PARIS, March 21 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 22.13 million tonnes by March 19, compared with 20.52 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.33 million tonnes, against 6.18 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 19.73 million tonnes against a year-earlier 11.90 million.

