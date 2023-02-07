EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 19.05 mln tonnes by Feb. 5

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 19.05 million tonnes by Feb. 5, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The total so far this season compared with 17.85 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.16 million tonnes, against 5.28 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 16.69 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 9.87 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until the end of November, it said in a note.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

