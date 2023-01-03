EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 16.71 mln tonnes by Jan. 1

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 16.71 million tonnes by Jan. 1, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The total so far this season compared with 15.79 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

