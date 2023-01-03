Commodities

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 16.71 mln tonnes by Jan. 1

January 03, 2023 — 10:08 am EST

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 16.71 million tonnes by Jan. 1, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The total so far this season compared with 15.79 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

