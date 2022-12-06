Commodities

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 14.49 mln tonnes by Dec. 4

Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

December 06, 2022 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 14.49 million tonnes by Dec. 4, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The total so far this season compared with 14.00 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.75 million tonnes against 4.70 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 12.65 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 5.77 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.