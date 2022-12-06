EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 14.49 mln tonnes by Dec. 4

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 14.49 million tonnes by Dec. 4, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The total so far this season compared with 14.00 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.75 million tonnes against 4.70 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 12.65 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 5.77 million.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

