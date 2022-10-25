EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 11.15 mln tonnes, maize imports 9.04 mln tonnes

Adds country details, day change for next publication

PARIS, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 11.15 million tonnes by Oct. 23, slightly above a year-earlier volume of 10.96 million, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the figures showed France remained the leading EU soft wheat exporting country this season, with 4.30 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.58 million tonnes, Germany with 1.32 million tonnes, Poland with 971,000 tonnes and Latvia with 910,000 tonnes.

The Commission listed the five top soft wheat export destinations by Oct. 23 as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Algeria

1,474,651

13.2%

1,859,071

17.0%

Morocco

1,423,302

12.8%

---------

------

Egypt

1,173,750

10.5%

1,127,274

10.3%

Nigeria

832,999

7.5%

547,472

5.0%

Saudi Arabia

609,917

5.5%

391,348

3.6%

EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 were at 9.04 million tonnes, more than double a year-earlier volume of 4.26 million.

Forecasters have been raising projections for EU maize imports, as drought has put the bloc on course for its worst maize harvest in 15 years while a recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine has improved availability.

Spain was the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 3.53 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 950,000 tonnes, Poland with 805,000, Portugal with 775,000 and Italy with 600,000, the data showed.

The Commission listed the five top maize import origins by Oct. 23 as follows:

2022/23 2021/22 Origin tonnes share tonnes share Brazil 5,006,176 55.4% 2,711,458 63.6% Ukraine 3,388,420 37.5% 959,798 22.5% Serbia 239,249 2.6% 270,459 6.3% Canada 139,619 1.5% 173,623 4.1% Argentina 70,285 0.8% 15,615 0.4% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 2.37 million tonnes against 4.01 million a year ago. The next weekly grain export and import data will be released on Monday, Oct. 31, a day earlier than usual, the Commission said. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is a public holiday in some EU countries. European Commission offices will be closed.

