EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 1.77 mln tonnes by July 31

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last month had reached 1.77 million tonnes by July 31, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That compared to 1.57 million tonnes by the same week in 2021/22, the data showed.

Unlike in its previous weekly publication, the Commission did not indicate that its grain export and import figures were possibly incomplete.

However, the soft wheat exports appeared smaller than market estimates, particularly for France, the EU's biggest wheat producer that saw a very busy loading programme in July.

The Commission's data attributed 453,621 tonnes of soft wheat exports to France for July, whereas port data suggests the country shipped around 1 million tonnes to non-EU countries last month. FRWHEAT/PORTS

The Commission collects EU countries' customs figures, which can lag port data.

The Commission's data showed Romania as the leading EU soft wheat exporter in July with 474,902 tonnes.

Disruption to Black Sea trade due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has boosted demand for EU wheat at the start of the 2022/23 season.

The five largest destinations for EU soft wheat exports so far in 2022/23 were given as follows:

2022/23

2021/22

Destination

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Morocco

430,697

24.3%

27,208

1.7%

Algeria

226,247

12.8%

88,344

5.6%

Pakistan

159,693

9.0%

53,913

3.4%

Jordan

142,308

8.0%

58,270

3.7%

Nigeria

123,323

7.0%

------

------

EU 2022/23 barley exports for July 1-31 totalled 585,013 tonnes against 1.47 million a year ago.

French barley shipments to China have been slower than at the start of last season, although the EU figures also looked light compared with French loading data.

EU maize imports were at 1.62 million tonnes by July 31, against 1.23 million, the data showed.

Ukraine remained the largest supplier of maize to the EU, suggesting the bloc was benefiting from non-maritime routes increasingly used prior to this week's resumption of grain exports from Odesa port.

The EU's five largest maize supplier countries so far in 2022/23 were given as:

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Ukraine

749,217

46.2%

399,991

32.6%

Brazil

688,031

42.4%

519,459

42.4%

Canada

63,714

3.9%

138,176

11.3%

Serbia

54,148

3.3%

81,344

6.6%

Moldova

30,684

1.9%

15,361

1.3%

