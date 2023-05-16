EU 2022/23 rapeseed imports at 6.92 million tonnes, up 44%

Adds tables, details on other imports from paragraph 2

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European Union rapeseed imports in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 6.92 million tonnes by May 14, up 44% from 4.80 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 11.01 million tonnes, down 12% against 12.52 million a year ago, the data showed.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.67 million tonnes, down 4% from 14.21 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 3.48 million tonnes, 20% below a year-earlier 4.36 million.

The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with a year earlier:

SOYBEANS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4 839 200

44.0%

4 043 539

32.3%

Brazil

3 872 155

35.2%

6 779 116

54.1%

Ukraine

1 220 996

11.1%

395 970

3.2%

Canada

795 736

7.2%

1 124 777

9.0%

Uruguay

117 047

1.1%

16 529

0.1%

RAPESEED

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Australia

3 261 726

47.1%

2 273 008

47.4%

Ukraine

2 949 923

42.6%

1 642 890

34.2%

Uruguay

283 513

4.1%

7 035

0.1%

Canada

230 788

3.3%

592 057

12.3%

Moldova

74 173

1.1%

79 868

1.7%

SOYMEAL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

7 081 241

51.8%

6 442 381

45.3%

Argentina

4 787 920

35.0%

5 736 745

40.4%

USA

436 855

3.2%

349 509

2.5%

Ukraine

345 427

2.5%

134 170

0.9%

Paraguay

253 716

1.9%

574 404

4.0%

PALM OIL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Indonesia

1 542 210

44.4%

1 797 971

41.2%

Malaysia

738 740

21.2%

1 013 098

23.2%

Guatemala

494 033

14.2%

470 039

10.8%

Papua New Guinea

245 196

7.1%

304 897

7.0%

Honduras

140 073

4.0%

299 988

6.9%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Heinrich)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.