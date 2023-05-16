EU 2022/23 rapeseed imports at 6.92 million tonnes, up 44%

Adds tables, details on other imports from paragraph 2
PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European Union rapeseed imports in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 6.92 million tonnes by May 14, up 44% from 4.80 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.
EU soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 11.01 million tonnes, down 12% against 12.52 million a year ago, the data showed.
Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.67 million tonnes, down 4% from 14.21 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 3.48 million tonnes, 20% below a year-earlier 4.36 million.
The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with a year earlier:
SOYBEANS
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
USA
4 839 200
44.0%
4 043 539
32.3%
Brazil
3 872 155
35.2%
6 779 116
54.1%
Ukraine
1 220 996
11.1%
395 970
3.2%
Canada
795 736
7.2%
1 124 777
9.0%
Uruguay
117 047
1.1%
16 529
0.1%
RAPESEED
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Australia
3 261 726
47.1%
2 273 008
47.4%
Ukraine
2 949 923
42.6%
1 642 890
34.2%
Uruguay
283 513
4.1%
7 035
0.1%
Canada
230 788
3.3%
592 057
12.3%
Moldova
74 173
1.1%
79 868
1.7%
SOYMEAL
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Brazil
7 081 241
51.8%
6 442 381
45.3%
Argentina
4 787 920
35.0%
5 736 745
40.4%
USA
436 855
3.2%
349 509
2.5%
Ukraine
345 427
2.5%
134 170
0.9%
Paraguay
253 716
1.9%
574 404
4.0%
PALM OIL
2022/23
2021/22
Origin
tonnes
share
tonnes
share
Indonesia
1 542 210
44.4%
1 797 971
41.2%
Malaysia
738 740
21.2%
1 013 098
23.2%
Guatemala
494 033
14.2%
470 039
10.8%
Papua New Guinea
245 196
7.1%
304 897
7.0%
Honduras
140 073
4.0%
299 988
6.9%
