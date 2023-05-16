News & Insights

Commodities

EU 2022/23 rapeseed imports at 6.92 million tonnes, up 44%

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

May 16, 2023 — 10:37 am EDT

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

Adds tables, details on other imports from paragraph 2

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - European Union rapeseed imports in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 6.92 million tonnes by May 14, up 44% from 4.80 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 11.01 million tonnes, down 12% against 12.52 million a year ago, the data showed.

Soymeal imports over the same period totalled 13.67 million tonnes, down 4% from 14.21 million a year earlier, while palm oil imports stood at 3.48 million tonnes, 20% below a year-earlier 4.36 million.

The Commission listed the five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2022/23 per product, compared with a year earlier:

SOYBEANS

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

USA

4 839 200

44.0%

4 043 539

32.3%

Brazil

3 872 155

35.2%

6 779 116

54.1%

Ukraine

1 220 996

11.1%

395 970

3.2%

Canada

795 736

7.2%

1 124 777

9.0%

Uruguay

117 047

1.1%

16 529

0.1%

RAPESEED

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Australia

3 261 726

47.1%

2 273 008

47.4%

Ukraine

2 949 923

42.6%

1 642 890

34.2%

Uruguay

283 513

4.1%

7 035

0.1%

Canada

230 788

3.3%

592 057

12.3%

Moldova

74 173

1.1%

79 868

1.7%

SOYMEAL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Brazil

7 081 241

51.8%

6 442 381

45.3%

Argentina

4 787 920

35.0%

5 736 745

40.4%

USA

436 855

3.2%

349 509

2.5%

Ukraine

345 427

2.5%

134 170

0.9%

Paraguay

253 716

1.9%

574 404

4.0%

PALM OIL

2022/23

2021/22

Origin

tonnes

share

tonnes

share

Indonesia

1 542 210

44.4%

1 797 971

41.2%

Malaysia

738 740

21.2%

1 013 098

23.2%

Guatemala

494 033

14.2%

470 039

10.8%

Papua New Guinea

245 196

7.1%

304 897

7.0%

Honduras

140 073

4.0%

299 988

6.9%

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Heinrich)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.