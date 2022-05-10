EU 2021/22 soybean imports at 12.07 mln T by May 8, rapeseed 4.55 mln T

Adds details

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2021/22 season that started in July reached 12.07 million tonnes by May 8, compared with 12.97 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, data published by the European Commission on Tuesday showed.

EU rapeseed imports so far in 2021/22 had reached 4.55 million tonnes, compared with 5.73 million tonnes a year earlier.

Soymeal imports so far in 2021/22 were at 13.93 million tonnes against 14.87 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 4.15 million tonnes versus 4.60 million.

EU sunflower oil imports, most of which usually come from Ukraine, were at 1.68 million tonnes, against 1.52 million a year ago, the data showed.

According to the Commission's latest data, the EU's five largest suppliers for sunflower oil so far in 2021/22 were:

SUNFLOWER OIL

Origin

tonnes

share

Ukraine

1,407,019

83.7%

Moldova

124,172

7.4%

Serbia

70,319

4.2%

Russia

30,111

1.8%

Bosnia and Herzegovina

13,540

0.8%

For palm oil, the data showed the EU's five largest suppliers so far in 2021/22 as:

PALM OIL

Origin

tonnes

share

Indonesia

1,747,353

42.1%

Malaysia

940,319

22.7%

Guatemala

457,616

11.0%

Honduras

289,268

7.0%

Papua New Guinea

276,039

6.7%

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Gus Trompiz and Edmund Blair)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.