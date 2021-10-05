EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 8.07 million tonnes by Oct. 3, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That was up from 5.56 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 2.46 million tonnes, against 2.25 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 3.64 million tonnes, against 4.40 million.

The Commission said the data lacked figures from France since Sept. 27 and from Italy since Sep. 29.

Since Jan. 1, the data has covered the EU's 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

