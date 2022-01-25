Commodities

EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 15.62 mln T, French data incomplete

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 15.62 million tonnes by Jan. 23, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission, which said French figures were incomplete.

The EU soft wheat exports compared with 15.04 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.91 million tonnes, against 4.33 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 8.87 million tonnes, against 9.75 million.

Figures for France were only complete up to December, the Commission said in the report, without indicating the reason. The delay follows months of missing French data earlier this season due to a technical problem at France's customs service.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Forrest Crellin)

