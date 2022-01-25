EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 15.62 mln T, but French data incomplete

Adds details

PARIS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2021/22 season have reached 15.62 million tonnes, European Commission data showed on Tuesday, though figures for top supplier France were incomplete.

The cumulative volume since the start of the season in July was above the 15.04 million tonnes shipped by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

But the figures for France were only complete up to December, the Commission said in its weekly grain export and import update, suggesting that this season's EU wheat export tally is actually higher.

The report showed France's share of EU soft wheat exports at 4.15 million tonnes. In comparison, Refinitiv loading data suggests that France has shipped about 4.7 million tonnes outside the EU so far this season. FRWHEAT/PORTS

The Commission did not indicate a reason for the absence of January data for France. But the delay follows months of missing French data earlier this season because of a technical problem at France's customs service.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.91 million tonnes, against 4.33 million a year ago.

The French share of the EU barley volume was given as 2.22 million tonnes. Refinitiv loading figures indicate that the French tally so far this season is about 2.5 million tonnes. FRBARLEY/PORTS

EU maize imports so far in 2021/22 were at 8.87 million tonnes, against 9.75 million tonnes a year ago, the Commission's data also showed.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Forrest Crellin and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

