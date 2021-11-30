EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 11.62 mln T, French data still missing

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 11.62 million tonnes by Nov. 28, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday, noting that some French data was still incomplete.

The data compared to 10.45 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.12 million tonnes, against 3.43 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 5.17 million tonnes, against a revised 7.09 million.

The Commission said that the data for France in the report continued to be incomplete, without giving further details. Previously it had indicated French figures were only complete up to July 2021.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.