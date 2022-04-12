Commodities

EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports 20.63 mln T by April 10

Contributor
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 20.63 million tonnes by April 10, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission.

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 20.63 million tonnes by April 10, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission.

That compared with 21.42 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 6.14 million tonnes, against 6.40 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 12.61 million tonnes, against 12.45 million.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Forrest.Crellin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular