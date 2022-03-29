EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports 19.87 mln T by March 27

Commodities

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 19.87 million tonnes by March 27, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission.

That compared with 20.48 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 5.79 million tonnes, against 6.01 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 12.05 million tonnes, against 12.10 million.

