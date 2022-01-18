EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports 15.32 mln T by Jan. 16

Commodities

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 15.32 million tonnes by Jan. 16, according to data published on Tuesday by the European Commission.

That compared with 14.56 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.91 million tonnes, against 4.15 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 8.26 million tonnes, against 9.58 million.

The Commission earlier this month completed the retrieval of missing French data following partial transmission of figures in recent months due to a technical problem at France's customs service.

