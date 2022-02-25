Etsy's Stock To Rise After 20% Fall Last Month?

Etsy’s stock (NASDAQ: ETSY) declined by 20% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index fell by 2.8% over the same period. The online retailer is seeing its stock fall since the start of FY 2022 similar to all growth stocks as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted that an increase in interest rates will be sooner rather than later, which has shifted investors toward safer assets. The company’s decelerating growth and high valuations have also contributed to its stock fall. Now, is ETSY stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last seven years, there is a 62% chance of a rise in ETSY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Etsy’s Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

We estimate Etsy‘s valuation to be around $170 per share which is 34% above the current market price. This represents a P/EBITDA multiple of 23.5x for the company based on our forecast for Etsy’s EBITDA for the current fiscal year.

Five Days: ETSY -10%, vs. S&P500 -1.4%; Underperformed market

(8% event probability)

Etsy’s stock declined 10% over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 1.4%

A change of -10% or more over five trading days has a 8% event probability, which has occurred 144 times out of 1720 in the last seven years

Ten Days: ETSY -4.8%, vs. S&P500 -3.2%; Underperformed market

(25% event probability)

Etsy’s stock declined 4.8% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 3.2%

A change of -4.8% or more over ten trading days has a 25% event probability, which has occurred 430 times out of 1715 in the last seven years

Twenty-One Days: ETSY -20%, vs. S&P500 -2.8%; Underperformed market

(9% event probability)

Etsy’s stock declined 20% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell by 2.8%

A change of -20% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 9% event probability, which has occurred 159 times out of 1704 in the last seven years

Check out how Etsy Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ETSY Return -19% -42% 981% S&P 500 Return -4% -9% 94% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/21/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

Invest with Trefis Market Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.