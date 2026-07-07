Etsy's Seller Tools Could Unlock Faster Marketplace Growth

Etsy, Inc. ETSY is placing renewed emphasis on improving the seller experience, recognizing that marketplace growth depends in part on helping merchants spend less time on manual tasks and more time creating products that attract buyers. After several years of limited investment in seller-facing capabilities, management is shifting more focus toward tools that simplify listing creation and shop management. The objective is straightforward. Reduce friction for sellers so they can spend more time creating and connecting with buyers, and improving the quality of inventory on the platform.



Etsy is expanding AI-powered listing assistance and introducing shop management tools that help sellers make better decisions, access relevant resources and automate routine tasks. During the first quarter of 2026, the company also developed a seller-focused AI Shop Assistant designed to provide actionable insights while reducing operational complexity. Management noted that these tools are intended to remove time-consuming activities that add little value, allowing sellers to devote greater attention to product innovation and customer relationships.



The early impact is beginning to appear in marketplace metrics. Active sellers increased year over year for the first time since Etsy introduced its seller setup fee, while management highlighted improving seller retention and healthier seller quality as more merchants completed sales and remained active on the platform. Active sellers grew 3.3% year over year to 5.6 million during the first quarter.



Management believes better seller tools will reinforce this trend by making it easier to operate successful shops and consistently introduce fresh inventory. This matters because Etsy’s growth depends on the quality and freshness of what sellers bring to the platform. If new tools help sellers list products faster and manage shops with less friction, Etsy could improve its inventory depth without relying solely on buyer-side initiatives.

How eBay & Shopify Compare With Etsy

eBay Inc. EBAY is also investing heavily in seller productivity, but with a stronger emphasis on reducing selling friction to expand supply. During the first quarter of 2026, eBay highlighted that its latest AI-powered magical listing experience significantly simplified listing creation by automatically generating titles, categories, pricing guidance and item specifics. eBay said the rollout increased new listing creation, improved seller retention, and lifted sold items and GMV per lister. Beyond AI, eBay continues to streamline consumer selling experiences and remove friction across key markets, reinforcing its seller-to-buyer flywheel and supporting long-term marketplace growth.



Shopify Inc. SHOP is approaching the same opportunity through merchant enablement rather than marketplace optimization. Shopify expanded AI capabilities with Sidekick, which helps merchants automate tasks, create custom apps, generate workflows and proactively recommends actions through Pulse. Shopify also emphasized that AI-powered commerce tools, its structured product catalog and growing discovery channels are designed to help merchants operate more efficiently while reaching more buyers. As Shopify continues investing in merchant-facing AI and automation, it aims to strengthen merchant success and support durable platform growth over time.

What the Latest Metrics Say About Etsy

Etsy has seen its shares jump 39.1% over the past three months compared with the industry’s 5.1% rise.





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From a valuation standpoint, Etsy's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 12.81, lower than the industry’s ratio of 21.40. ETSY is also trading below its 12-month median level of 20.





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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Etsy's earnings per share has seen a downward revision. The consensus estimate for the current fiscal year has fallen from $5.55 to $5.41, while the estimate for the next fiscal year has declined from $6.40 to 6.29 over the past seven days.





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Etsy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.