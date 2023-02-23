ETSY's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 77 cents per share, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 30.6%. Also, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.1%.



Revenues advanced 12.6% year over year to $807.2 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $753.9 million.



Top-line growth was driven by accelerating services and marketplace revenues. Moreover, strong momentum across the company’s marketplace during the holiday shopping season contributed well.

Top Line in Detail

Marketplace revenues were $600.16 million (74.3% of the total revenues), up 10.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This was driven by strong performance during the holiday shopping season. Also, solid momentum across buyers remained positive. ETSY acquired 9.5 million new buyers, which was a major positive.



Services revenues were $207.08 million (25.7% of the total revenues), up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly Specifics

Etsy’s active buyer base decreased 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 95.08 million. The active seller base stood at 7.5 million, down 0.7% year over year.



GMS of ETSY was $4.03 billion, down 4% year over year. The Etsy marketplace’s GMS was $3.7 billion, down 3.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Non-U.S. GMS for the Etsy marketplace rose 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 45% of the total GMS.

Operating Details

In fourth-quarter 2022, the gross margin was 72%, which expanded 110 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses were $442.12 million, reflecting growth of 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.



Consequently, the operating margin was 17.3%, which contracted 250 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $921.3 million, which increased from $789.9 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Short-term investments were $250.4 million, down from $251.2 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt stood at $2.279 billion at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $2.278 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $600 million and $640 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $620.68 million.



GMS is expected to be $2.95-$3.15 billion.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 26-27%.

