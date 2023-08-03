ETSY's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom-line figure reflects a year-over-year increase of 62.7%.



Revenues advanced 7.5% year over year to $628.88 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $621.87 million.



Top-line growth was driven by accelerating services and marketplace revenues.



Strong momentum across reactivated buyers remained a positive.

Etsy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Etsy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Etsy, Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Marketplace revenues were $452.96 million (72% of the total revenues), up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven by the solid momentum across buyers. ETSY acquired 6 million new buyers, which was a major positive. The total number of active buyers on Etsy’s marketplace stood at 91 million, which was up 3% year over year.



Services revenues were $175.92 million (28% of the total revenues), up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy ads acted as a key driver of revenue growth.

Quarterly Specifics

Etsy’s active buyer base increased by 2.5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 96.25 million which came ahead of the consensus mark of 95.5 million.

The active seller base stood at 8.31 million, up 12.3% year over year. The figure topped the consensus mark of 8.27 million. Increased investments to provide tools and insights for sellers had a positive effect on seller base growth.



ETSY witnessed solid momentum in buyer reactivation. Reactivated buyers were 5.9 million, up 20.4% year over year.



Gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $3.01 billion were down 0.6% on a reported basis and 0.4% on a currency-neutral basis from the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99 billion.



The Etsy marketplace’s GMS was $2.6 billion, down 0.7% and 0.4% on a reported basis and a currency-neutral basis, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



GMS Ex-U.S. domestic for the Etsy marketplace rose 5% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 47% of the total GMS.

Operating Details

In second-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 70%, which contracted 70 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses were $442.61 million, up 29.7% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded to 70.4% from 58.3% in the year-ago quarter.



Consequently, ETSY reported an operating loss of $2.4 million compared with an operating income of $72.6 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $841.51 million, which increased from $786.8 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



Short-term investments were $235.3 million, down from $252.7 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt stood at $2.28 billion at the end of the second quarter which remained flat when compared with the figure at the end of the prior quarter.



In second-quarter 2023, the company generated $136.27 million in cash from operations, up from $55.6 million in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $610 million and $645 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $636.33 million.



GMS is expected to be $2.95-$3.10 billion.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between 27% and 28%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Etsy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like CACI International CACI, BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Super Micro Computer SMCI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, implying growth of 6.83% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



BILL Holdings is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share.



Super Micro Computer is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s earnings is pegged at $2.94 per share, suggesting an increase of 12.21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.