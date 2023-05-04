ETSY's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Etsy, Inc. ETSY reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of 53 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.4%. The bottom-line figure reflects a year-over-year decline of 11.7%.



Revenues advanced 10.6% year over year to $640.88 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.19 million.



Top-line growth was driven by accelerating services and marketplace revenues.

Top Line in Detail

Marketplace revenues were $467.52 million (72.9% of the total revenues), up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven by the solid momentum across buyers. ETSY acquired 7 million new buyers, which was a major positive. The total number of active buyers on Etsy’s marketplace stood at 89.9 million, which was up 1% year over year. The active buyer base experienced year-over-year growth for the first time since fourth-quarter 2021.



Services revenues were $173.36 million (27.1% of the total revenues), up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Etsy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Etsy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Etsy, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Specifics

Etsy’s active buyer base increased by 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure to 95.53 million. The active seller base stood at 7.94 million, up 3.8% year over year.



ETSY witnessed solid momentum in buyer reactivation. Reactivated buyers were 6 million, up 21% year over year.



Gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $3.1 billion were down 4.6% on a reported basis and 2.6% on a currency-neutral basis from the prior-year quarter. The Etsy marketplace’s GMS was $2.7 billion, down 4.7% and 2.6% on a reported basis and a currency-neutral basis, respectively, from the year-ago quarter’s figure. A shift in consumer preferences from goods to services and weakness in large product categories like home, living and craft supplies, were concerns.



GMS Ex-U.S. domestic for the Etsy marketplace rose 3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure on a currency-neutral basis and accounted for 46% of the total GMS.

Operating Details

In first-quarter 2023, the gross margin was 69.5%, which contracted 60 basis points (bps) year over year.



Total operating expenses were $367.2 million, up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 180 bps year over year to 57.3%.

Consequently, ETSY reported operating margin of 12.2%, which contracted 240 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Mar 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents totaled $786.8 million, which decreased from $921.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Short-term investments were $252.7 million, up from $250.4 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt stood at $2.28 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $2.279 billion at the end of the prior quarter.



In first-quarter 2023, the company generated $55.6 million in cash from operations.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $590 million and $640 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $625.01 million.



GMS is expected to be $2.85-$3.10 billion.



The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 26%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Etsy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technoogy sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies A, DigitalOcean DOCN and Paycor HCM PYCR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent Technologies is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s earnings is pegged at $1.27 per share, implying growth of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. A has lost 11.6% in the year-to-date period.



DigitalOcean is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 7 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter. DOCN has gained 25.5% in the year-to-date period.



Paycor HCM is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on May 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PYCR’s earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. PYCR has gained 26% in the year-to-date period.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.