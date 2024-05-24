Etsy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Etsy. Our analysis of options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $178,387, and 4 were calls, valued at $365,159.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $67.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 610.22, with a total volume reaching 2,829.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $67.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.0 $6.6 $6.9 $55.00 $171.8K 437 250 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.75 $65.00 $71.7K 647 1 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.2 $60.00 $69.7K 1.3K 31 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.25 $7.2 $7.2 $65.00 $51.8K 490 128 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.97 $0.95 $0.95 $55.00 $33.3K 1.6K 1.3K

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

In light of the recent options history for Etsy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Etsy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 255,576, the ETSY's price is down by -1.64%, now at $61.06. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Etsy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.0.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Etsy, maintaining a target price of $70. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $75. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Etsy with a target price of $52. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Etsy with a target price of $75. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

