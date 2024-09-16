Etsy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $77,393, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $284,414.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $65.0 for Etsy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 2047.6 with a total volume of 7,809.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $65.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.77 $0.67 $0.7 $57.00 $65.1K 3.1K 3.0K ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.77 $0.71 $0.77 $57.00 $60.6K 3.1K 837 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.65 $5.65 $5.65 $55.00 $46.3K 1.4K 83 ETSY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.71 $0.69 $0.71 $57.00 $43.6K 3.1K 1.9K ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.15 $2.06 $2.06 $55.00 $42.6K 3.8K 212

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Etsy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Etsy With a volume of 623,660, the price of ETSY is down -2.71% at $54.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Etsy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $53.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $56. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

