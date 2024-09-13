Etsy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ETSY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Etsy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 90% bullish and 9%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,510, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $504,936.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $54.0 to $90.0 for Etsy during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 3811.09, with a total volume reaching 4,104.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $54.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.9 $9.4 $9.41 $65.00 $174.8K 130 376 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $3.3 $3.0 $3.0 $54.00 $54.6K 65 184 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.95 $4.95 $55.00 $49.5K 5.3K 245 ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.56 $0.5 $0.51 $57.00 $47.3K 1.7K 1.0K ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.15 $2.07 $2.15 $55.00 $42.7K 1.8K 715

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Etsy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Etsy's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,825,898, the price of ETSY is up by 4.65%, reaching $54.15. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now. What The Experts Say On Etsy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $53.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50. An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $56.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

