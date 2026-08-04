Etsy's CFO Sells Over 3,000 Shares, Representing 21% of Direct Holdings. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

The disposition involved 3,443 shares at $81.68 per share, representing a total transaction value of ~$281,000.

The transaction resulted in a 21% reduction in direct common stock holdings.

Following the transaction, the insider retains significant equity exposure through 12,921 direct shares and 62,246 derivative securities.

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Charles “Lanny” Baker, Chief Financial Officer of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY), reported a disposition of 3,443 shares of common stock on August 1, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $281,000 Shares sold 3,443 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 12,921 Post-transaction value $1.07 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($81.68).

Key questions

What were the specific circumstances surrounding this disposition?

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale conducted to cover tax liabilities associated with the scheduled vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). This does not reflect a discretionary change in investment stance.

The transaction was a non-discretionary sale conducted to cover tax liabilities associated with the scheduled vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). This does not reflect a discretionary change in investment stance. How does this impact the CFO's remaining equity position?

While direct common stock holdings decreased to 12,921 shares, the total beneficial ownership remains supported by 62,246 RSUs. According to the filing, the units vest in quarterly installments, provided the officer remains employed, and 25% of them vested in February of 2026. The current market value of the direct common stock position is $1.07 million based on the transaction date price.

While direct common stock holdings decreased to 12,921 shares, the total beneficial ownership remains supported by 62,246 RSUs. According to the filing, the units vest in quarterly installments, provided the officer remains employed, and 25% of them vested in February of 2026. The current market value of the direct common stock position is $1.07 million based on the transaction date price. What is the company's current financial profile and market standing?

Etsy manages online retail platforms for independent merchants, generating $2.9 billion in revenue and $284.8 million in net income over the trailing 12 months.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-08-03) $83.17 Market Capitalization $8.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $284.8 million

Company Snapshot

Etsy operates global online marketplaces connecting independent merchants with consumers, with its platform dedicated to unique and handcrafted items, and formerly complemented by the Depop division, specializing in apparel resale, before it was sold in July.

The company's business model is built on a multi-sided marketplace platform that derives revenue from diverse sources including listing fees, transaction commissions, payment processing fees, seller advertising services, and premium seller tools such as shipping label solutions.

Etsy serves a global customer base of independent sellers and individual consumers seeking distinctive, handcrafted, and vintage merchandise.

Etsy, Inc. is a leading specialty retail marketplace operator with a market cap of $8.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the global e-commerce ecosystem. The company maintains a differentiated competitive position through its focus on unique and handcrafted items. With a lean operational structure of 2,375 employees and a net income of $284.8 million over the trailing 12 months, Etsy exhibits strong profitability metrics characteristic of asset-light marketplace models.

What this transaction means for investors

The August 1 sale of Etsy stock by CFO Lanny Baker is not a red flag for investors, given it was a non-discretionary transaction to fulfill tax withholding obligations connected with the vesting of RSUs. With over 60,000 RSUs post-transaction, Baker retains a substantial equity position in the company, ensuring continued alignment with shareholder interests.

Etsy shares have been on an upswing after new CEO Kruti Patel Goyal took over the top position at the start of 2026. The stock is up over 50% this year through August 4.

The company sold its Depop apparel platform in July for $1.4 billion, providing it with an infusion of cash to invest in the business and perform share buybacks. Etsy achieved revenue of $632 million in the first quarter, representing 3% year-over-year growth in its continuing operations.

The company is turning to artificial intelligence to boost its ability to recommend products to shoppers, and help sellers streamline the listing of their offerings to the platform. This should help to drive up revenue. An early sign of success was a slight uptick in Q1 buyers to 86.6 million, representing the first time in two years Etsy delivered sequential shopper growth.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Etsy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.