Etsy vs. MercadoLibre: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Etsy is focusing on its core marketplace by divesting secondary platforms like Depop and investing in human-centric search.

MercadoLibre continues to dominate Latin American e-commerce through its highly integrated fintech, advertising, and logistics services.

Does the discount on Etsy outweigh the high-growth potential of MercadoLibre for 2026 investors?

10 stocks we like better than Etsy ›

As digital commerce continues to evolve in 2026, choosing between Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) requires balancing specialized niche dominance against a fast-growing regional ecosystem throughout Latin America.

Etsy connects millions of buyers with independent sellers of vintage and handmade items, while MercadoLibre operates as the leading commerce and fintech platform in Latin America. Investors compare them because both represent distinct paths within the retail sector, offering exposure to different geographic and category growth drivers.

The case for Etsy

Etsy connects 86.5 million active buyers with millions of independent sellers of unique, creative, and vintage goods. The company differentiates itself among consumer discretionary stocks by focusing on machine-learning search tools and human-centric brand messaging. It is also currently divesting its Depop fashion resale marketplace to eBay to focus resources on its core strategic initiatives, like the Etsy Insider loyalty program.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.9 billion, representing a modest growth rate of roughly 2.7% compared to the previous fiscal year. Net income for the period was approximately $163.0 million, resulting in a net margin of 5.7% for the company. This figure was lower than the $303.3 million in net income reported in 2024, reflecting higher costs and a more cautious consumer spending environment.

The debt-to-equity ratio was -2.8x in December 2025, meaning total liabilities exceeded shareholder equity. The current ratio of 1.4x indicates the company can cover its immediate liabilities, and free cash flow reached nearly $638.8 million. Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 35.3% of operating cash flow, thereby inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre operates the largest online commerce and fintech ecosystem in Latin America, serving a diverse user base across eighteen different countries. The company integrates the Mercado Libre marketplace with Mercado Pago for digital payments and Mercado Ads for advertising solutions. It recently streamlined its merchant services by migrating storefront functionality into its core marketplace to improve the user experience for professional sellers.

During FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $28.9 billion, a 39.1% increase over the prior year. Net income for the fiscal year was approximately $2.0 billion, resulting in a net margin of 6.9%. This performance indicates the continued scaling of its high-margin advertising and fintech arms, even as the company invests heavily in its regional logistics infrastructure.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was 1.7x, which measures total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio of 1.2x suggests the business can meet its short-term financial obligations with existing liquid assets. Free cash flow was nearly $10.8 billion, demonstrating strong cash generation from operations after accounting for necessary capital expenditures in its delivery network.

Risk profile comparison

Etsy faces intense competition and pressure on consumer discretionary spending from a variety of retail platforms. Regulatory complexity regarding AI and e-commerce laws, such as the Digital Services Act, adds legal risk to its global operations. Heavy reliance on third-party infrastructure from Alphabet and Amazon creates the potential for service interruptions or algorithmic volatility.

MercadoLibre is highly sensitive to currency depreciation and political instability across various emerging markets in Latin America. Rapid changes in financial regulations or interest rate policies can directly impact the profitability of its lending and digital payment arms. It also competes with global giants like Amazon and new low-cost international entrants that pressure market pricing.

Valuation comparison

MercadoLibre trades at a higher Forward P/E than Etsy, reflecting its significantly higher revenue growth and expanding ecosystem.

Metric Etsy MercadoLibre Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 21.9x 43.0x 28.6x P/S ratio 2.6x 2.9x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While I like Etsy, especially as a likely oversold stock following its S&P 500 departure, its identity change from its “House of Brands” image is rather off-putting. I’m not saying it’s the wrong move, but it is a major about-face to sell Depop (secondhand fashion), Elo7 (Brazilian “Etsy”), and Reverb (secondhand musical instruments) -- for a major combined loss -- and I’d rather just see how the company’s core Etsy marketplace does in the next few quarters.

This is especially true, as the stock has already jumped by more than 50% over the last year. While active buyers on the Etsy platform grew sequentially for the first time in two years in the company’s latest quarter, sales from its continuing operations only rose 3%, and I just don’t see a clear catalyst for long-term double-digit growth at any point.

Meanwhile, MercadoLibre continues to fire on all cylinders, but its stock is down 35% over the last year. This disconnect looks like an opportunity to me, as the company currently trades at a somewhat lofty 43 times forward earnings but just grew sales by a stellar 49% in its latest quarter. Furthermore, MercadoLibre’s moat continues to grow wider as it builds a massive ecosystem of e-commerce, shipping, advertising, fintech solutions, lending products, and a loyalty program for its 84 million active buyers and 83 million fintech users.

Not only does the company have plenty of room to run in its three main countries: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, but it still has ample opportunity to continue expanding throughout all of Latin America, as well. As e-commerce and digital banking remain vastly underpenetrated in Latin America compared to Europe, China, and the U.S., I could only look to buy MercadoLibre when choosing between the two.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, Etsy, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Etsy, and MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.