Etsy Unusual Options Activity For September 27

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ETSY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Etsy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $35,105, and 8 calls, totaling $340,632.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $60.0 for Etsy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Etsy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Etsy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Etsy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.3 $2.26 $2.3 $56.00 $64.8K 1.4K 496 ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.12 $1.18 $60.00 $59.0K 11.1K 1.0K ETSY CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.13 $1.09 $1.13 $60.00 $56.5K 11.1K 1.7K ETSY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $1.15 $0.91 $1.04 $56.00 $47.4K 1.9K 527 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.9 $55.00 $35.1K 1.3K 50

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Current Position of Etsy With a volume of 1,245,099, the price of ETSY is up 2.8% at $57.31. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 33 days. Expert Opinions on Etsy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.666666666666664.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $50. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $76.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

