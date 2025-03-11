Etsy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 34 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,950,737 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $825,454.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.15 $6.4 $50.00 $308.1K 940 485 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.52 $45.00 $197.8K 3.0K 6.0K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.45 $3.35 $3.5 $45.00 $180.9K 3.0K 729 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $45.00 $152.3K 3.0K 2.7K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.55 $45.00 $148.5K 3.0K 4.7K

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the US and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $12.5 billion in 2024 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2024, the firm connected more than 95 million buyers and 8 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Etsy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Etsy Currently trading with a volume of 4,941,338, the ETSY's price is down by -3.29%, now at $47.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. What The Experts Say On Etsy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $50.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Etsy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

