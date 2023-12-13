News & Insights

US Markets
ETSY

Etsy to cut 225 jobs as part of restructuring

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 13, 2023 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Etsy ETSY.O said on Wednesday it was planning to cut about 225 jobs, or 11% of its marketplace workforce, as part of a restructuring to pare down operating costs.

Shares of the company fell 7% after the online marketplace operator forecast current quarter gross merchandise sales to decline as much as 2%.

Etsy added it would incur costs of $25 million to $30 million primarily in the current quarter, mainly due to severance payments, employee benefits and other related costs.

Following the job cuts, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2024, the headcount for the core Etsy marketplace team would be about 1,770 people.

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.