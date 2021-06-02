Etsy to buy Gen-Z focused fashion marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion

June 2 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc ETSY.O said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for $1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers.

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

