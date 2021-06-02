US Markets
ETSY

Etsy to buy Gen-Z focused fashion marketplace Depop for $1.63 billion

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Mike Segar / Reuters

Etsy Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for $1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers.

June 2 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc ETSY.O said on Wednesday it would acquire Depop, a privately-held fashion marketplace, for $1.63 billion, as the online seller looks to attract Gen-Z consumers.

The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular