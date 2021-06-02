Etsy To Acquire London-based Fashion Resale Marketplace Depop - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Depop, a privately-held global fashion resale marketplace, for $1.625 billion consisting primarily of cash, subject to certain adjustments.

Depop has approximately 30 million registered users in more than 150 countries, with approximately 90% of active users are under the age of 26.

Depop, founded by Simon Beckerman in 2011, will continue to be based in London, England and operate as a standalone marketplace run by its existing leadership team. Depop's 2020 gross merchandise sales and revenue were approximately $650 million and $70 million, respectively. Depop has approximately 400 employees.

Etsy expects to close this deal during the third quarter of 2021 and to be accretive to its top line growth rate and modestly dilutive to adjusted EBITDA margin.

Following the close of this transaction, Etsy expects to operate three differentiated, non-commoditized ecommerce brands: Etsy, Reverb and Depop.

