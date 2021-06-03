Markets

Etsy takes thrift out of online thrift store

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Etsy’s acquisition of secondhand clothes marketplace Depop hardly qualifies as bargain shopping. The crafty company is paying some $1.6 billion, a hefty 23 times revenue for its Generation Z-focused target. Youth appealed to investors, who sent Etsy’s shares up more than 7%, or nearly as much in market value as the deal’s price tag.

Fast-growing Depop’s $70 million top line represents only about 10% of its gross merchandise value. Etsy rakes in about 17%, while peers have a so-called take rate of at least 20%, according to BTIG analysts. That suggests plenty of available upside. Etsy boss Josh Silverman reckons there may be opportunities from selling advertising, too, as Depop doesn’t carry any now.

While Depop’s social-media aspects give it an edge, there are few barriers to entering the market for recycled fashion. And teenagers are a notoriously capricious bunch. At the first sign of a Depop slowdown, Etsy may find that investors are too. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

AMC makes its own meme movie

Professional lacrosse gets a financial boost

AMC makes its own meme movie

Orsted investors fear it’s flying close to the sun

Gulf buyout shop calls time on public markets

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETSY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular