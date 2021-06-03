Etsy takes thrift out of online thrift store

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Etsy’s acquisition of secondhand clothes marketplace Depop hardly qualifies as bargain shopping. The crafty company is paying some $1.6 billion, a hefty 23 times revenue for its Generation Z-focused target. Youth appealed to investors, who sent Etsy’s shares up more than 7%, or nearly as much in market value as the deal’s price tag.

Fast-growing Depop’s $70 million top line represents only about 10% of its gross merchandise value. Etsy rakes in about 17%, while peers have a so-called take rate of at least 20%, according to BTIG analysts. That suggests plenty of available upside. Etsy boss Josh Silverman reckons there may be opportunities from selling advertising, too, as Depop doesn’t carry any now.

While Depop’s social-media aspects give it an edge, there are few barriers to entering the market for recycled fashion. And teenagers are a notoriously capricious bunch. At the first sign of a Depop slowdown, Etsy may find that investors are too. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

AMC makes its own meme movie

Professional lacrosse gets a financial boost

AMC makes its own meme movie

Orsted investors fear it’s flying close to the sun

Gulf buyout shop calls time on public markets

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe; | Editing by Antony Currie and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.