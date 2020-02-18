Etsy Stock Earnings Preview: The Big Price of Big Profits

E-commerce, believe it or not, exists beyond the bounds ofÃÂ Amazon (NASDAQ:). Indeed, the company and website known as Etsy (NASDAQ:) has a special place for artisans and sellers of handmade crafts as well as the shoppers who buy them. I can appreciate the artistic and individualistic touch of those items, but as an investor I have to put my aesthetic sensibilities aside and analyze ETSY stock on its own merits.

The stakes are higher than usual, it seems, as Etsy report its fourth-quarter 2019 earnings on Feb. 26 after the market closes.

With this earnings preview, we may reveal a company thatÃ¢ÂÂs still struggling to find its footing, but if the numbers suggest room for growth, there may yet be hope for this online crafts marketplace.

A New Leader Makes Big Changes

, Etsy grew by fits and starts over the years but eventually gained traction and went public in 2015. The company struggled after the IPO, however, until Etsy underwent a leadership revolution as Josh Silverman replaced outgoing CEO Chad Dickerson in 2017.

If Dickerson was beloved and made people feel warm and fuzzy, Silverman was mean and lean as he immediately shut down projects and laid off employees. Under the newly installed chief executiveÃ¢ÂÂs rule, Etsy seemed to lose its artsy, homespun appeal in favor of relentless profiteering. In the words of former Etsy employee Matt Stinchcomb, Ã¢ÂÂEtsy had the potential to be one of the truly great ones Ã¢ÂÂ¦ But it looks like they are cutting anything thatÃ¢ÂÂs not essential to the business. This is a cautionary tale of capitalism.Ã¢ÂÂ

As we all should know by now, though, stockholders love cutthroat capitalism and heartless, take-charge CEOÃ¢ÂÂs. Thus they rewarded Silverman by pushing ETSY stock from the $17 level in 2017 to $72 in February of 2019; the share price has backed off since then but is threatening to return to its former peak.

(In)human Commerce

Clearly thereÃ¢ÂÂs a lot at stake here for Mr. Silverman; if the upcoming earnings report is a huge Ã¢ÂÂbeat,Ã¢ÂÂ his not-so-freewheeling management approach may be vindicated after all. A really bad Ã¢ÂÂmiss,Ã¢ÂÂ on the other hand, could prove to be the beginning of the end for this draconian CEO.

An earnings beat might not be all that difficult, however, as the consensus forecast calls for earnings of 17 cents per share Ã¢ÂÂ much lower than the actual result of 32 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier. In the , the actual result was quarterly earnings of 12 cents per share, exactly in line with the consensus estimate at that time.

Interestingly, one prominent analyst has gone full-tilt bearish on ETSY stock. The bear in question is Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Cassel, who and cut her price target from $52 all the way down to $38; apparently, Cassel didnÃ¢ÂÂt much care for the companyÃ¢ÂÂs decision to reduce its investments in product-listing advertisements onÃÂ Google (NASDAQ:, NASDAQ:GOOG).

What concerns me isnÃ¢ÂÂt the Google ads issue, but rather the question of whether Etsy is the same company that shoppers and sellers came to know and love in the first place. Given SilvermanÃ¢ÂÂs reputation, I find it odd and rather contrived that the company is now suddenly pushing a , of all things. Were you Ã¢ÂÂkeeping commerce humanÃ¢ÂÂ when you axed 140+ employees, Mr. Silverman?

Earnings Preview: The Takeaway on Etsy Stock

Caustic commentary aside, suffice it to sat that the barÃ¢ÂÂs been set pretty low for the Q4 earnings report, so oddsmakers should remain fairly bullish come announcement time.

Under the current regime, IÃ¢ÂÂm feeling a tad uneasy about Etsy as the company may be enriching shareholders at the expense of a rare, precious, and life-giving commodity: its spirit.

As of this writing, David Moadel did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.







