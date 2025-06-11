Markets
ETSY

Etsy To Privately Offer $650 Mln Of Convertible Sr. Notes

June 11, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Etsy, Inc. (ETSY), an e-commerce company, Wednesday said it plans to privately offer $650 million in convertible senior notes due 2030.

Etsy also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $50 million of notes.

The company intends to use up to $175 million of the net proceeds to buy back its shares from purchasers of the notes at a price equal to the stock price as on the date of the pricing of the offering. Remaining proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes including repayment or repurchase of the company's debt securities.

Further, Etsy noted that it may buy back additional shares pursuant to its existing stock repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.