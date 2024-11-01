Etsy price target raised to $50 from $48 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Lee Horowitz raised the firm’s price target on Etsy (ETSY) to $50 from $48 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares post the earnings report.
