News & Insights

Stocks

Etsy price target lowered to $70 from $76 at Truist

October 31, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Etsy (ETSY) to $70 from $76 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results were “better than feared”, with revenue and EBITDA ahead of expectations driven by a higher take rate, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding however that its gross merchandise sales guide of low-to-mid-single digit Y/Y decline is slightly below expectations amid a tough macro backdrop. Good cost management, ongoing investments in search, product quality and buyer retention should position Etsy well for when the economy finally normalizes, the firm states.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ETSY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ETSY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.