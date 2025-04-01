Etsy Plunges 28% in a Year: Should You Hold or Fold the Stock?

Etsy ETSY shares have plunged 28.4% in the trailing 12-month period, underperforming the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 11.2% and 6.9%, respectively. The stock has also underperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry’s appreciation of 16.1% in the same time frame.



The company’s underperformance is largely due to weak consumer discretionary spending amid macroeconomic challenges. The e-commerce market is currently facing a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending, particularly among lower household income buyers. This has contributed to a 4.4% year-over-year decline in Etsy’s gross merchandise sales (GMS) in 2024. With ongoing economic pressures, this trend is expected to persist, further weighing on ETSY’s marketplace sales in the coming years.



Etsy is also suffering from intensifying competition in the e-commerce space. It is a substantially smaller company compared to online retail behemoths, such as Amazon AMZN, eBay EBAY and Alibaba BABA. Amazon keeps its retail business very hard to beat on price, choice, and convenience with the help of a solid loyalty system in Prime, while eBay continuously makes strong efforts to deliver a better buying and selling experience to buyers and sellers, respectively. Alibaba serves about 80% of the Chinese e-commerce market and is taking steps to strengthen its position outside China. Shares of Amazon, eBay and Alibaba have gained 5.2%, 29.5% and 80.2%, respectively, in the trailing 12 months.



In response to these challenges, Etsy has planned a few strategic initiatives for 2025 to improve its GMS. It plans to enhance search and discovery using AI, improve the buyer experience with smoother navigation and checkout, and support sellers with better tools and ad services. The company will expand marketing efforts, invest in AI-driven personalization and grow internationally through localization and optimized logistics to drive global sales.



These initiatives are expected to boost Etsy's GMS by attracting more buyers through improved search functionality, enhancing the overall shopping experience, and helping sellers to reach a broader audience, ultimately driving increased sales and long-term growth for the company.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Etsy’s first-quarter 2025 earnings per share is currently pegged at 53 cents, suggesting a decline by a penny over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 10.42%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $644.45 million, indicating a year-over-year decline of 0.23%.



Etsy missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, with the negative average surprise being 5.29%.

Conclusion: Hold ETSY Stock for Now

Etsy has established a strong niche, catering to unique, handmade, and vintage products, which has made it a go-to platform for sellers and buyers seeking such goods. However, these products tend to be expensive, and macroeconomic challenges have led consumers to cut back on discretionary spending, affecting Etsy’s sales. Despite recent challenges, including declining GMS and intensified competition from giants like Amazon, Etsy has focused on key growth initiatives like improving search, discovery and customer experience. Its expanding global reach and personalized services also position it well for long-term growth, though macroeconomic headwinds may continue to impact performance.



Etsy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point in 2025.

