Etsy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,900,177 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $415,310.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $85.0 for Etsy over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Etsy stands at 1506.79, with a total volume reaching 2,729.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Etsy, situated within the strike price corridor from $30.0 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Etsy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.5 $21.15 $21.15 $70.00 $926.3K 162 532 ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.15 $9.75 $9.9 $50.00 $239.5K 1.0K 265 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.9 $9.85 $9.9 $50.00 $228.6K 22 8 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $21.2 $21.1 $21.1 $70.00 $170.9K 162 81 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.75 $30.6 $31.65 $80.00 $110.7K 105 65

About Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace operator in the us and the UK, with sizable operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.2 billion in 2023 consolidated gross merchandise volume, Etsy has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the end of 2023, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and 9 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), and Depop (clothing resale).

Current Position of Etsy Currently trading with a volume of 2,938,605, the ETSY's price is down by -4.71%, now at $49.33. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Etsy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Etsy, targeting a price of $58. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $45. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Etsy, maintaining a target price of $47. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Etsy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

