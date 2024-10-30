Etsy options imply 10.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Etsy (ETSY) is 1.7x normal with calls leading puts 5:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.8%, or $5.18, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.0%.
