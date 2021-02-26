US Markets
Etsy not thinking of accepting bitcoin right now - CEO

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Etsy Inc Chief Executive Officer Josh Silverman said on Friday the e-commerce retailer is not thinking about accepting bitcoin as a form of payment right now, saying more people need to buy and own it before it can be used as tender.

In an interview with CNBC, Silverman said he personally has been a holder of the world's biggest cryptocurrency for the last six or seven years as he sees it as an interesting store of value.

Etsy shares were trading 8% higher premarket, after it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and gave a strong first-quarter forecast.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

