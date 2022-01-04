ETSY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $209.49, changing hands as low as $194.01 per share. Etsy Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETSY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETSY's low point in its 52 week range is $153.80 per share, with $307.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $200.11. The ETSY DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

