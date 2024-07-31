Etsy Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q2, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Etsy Inc (ETSY) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $53.01 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $61.92 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $647.806 million from $628.876 million last year.

Etsy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $53.01 Mln. vs. $61.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $647.806 Mln vs. $628.876 Mln last year.

