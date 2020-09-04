US Markets
Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not

Shares of Tesla dropped nearly 7% in extended trade on Friday after the electric car maker was excluded from a list of companies being added to the S&P 500.

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla TSLA.Odropped nearly 7% in extended trade on Friday after the electric car maker was excluded from a list of companies being added to the S&P 500.

The decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices is a blow to Tesla investors who widely expected the company to join the benchmark stock index after a blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for its potential inclusion.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said in statement it was adding online craft seller Etsy ETSY.O, semiconductor equipment maker Teradyne TER.Oand pharmaceutical technology company Catalent CTLT.Nto the S&P 500, effective Sept. 21, and removing H&R Block HRB.N, Coty COTY.Nand Kohls KSS.N.

Shares of Etsy jumped 6% in extended trade, Teradyne rose 2%, and Catalent added 2%.

With a market capitalization over $300 billion, Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street, and by far the most valuable publicly listed U.S. company not included in the S&P 500.

Due to its large stock market value, adding Tesla to the S&P 500 would trigger massive demand for its shares because index funds that track the benchmark would have to bring their portfolios into line.

