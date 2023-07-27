ETSY Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Etsy ETSY is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 2.



For the second quarter of 2023, Etsy anticipates total revenues between $590 million and $640 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $621.87 million, indicating an improvement of 6.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 41 cents, suggesting a decline of 19.6% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. This figure has remained unchanged in the past seven days.



Etsy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the same on the other occasion, the earnings surprise being 26.7%, on average.

Etsy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Etsy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Etsy, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Growing momentum in Etsy purchase protection services, which enable customers to feel more confident about their purchases, is likely to have contributed well to the top line during the second quarter.



Further, solid trends in apparel and personalized pop-culture-related items are expected to have been a tailwind for Etsy’s marketplace platform. Also, the company’s continuous efforts to increase brand awareness are likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results.



Additionally, Etsy’s go-to-market strategy, recommendation features, better shipping options, conversion rate optimization, and online search and checkout process optimization are likely to have been beneficial.



This apart, the increasing retention of active buyers, as well as the reactivation of lapsed buyers, is likely to have aided ETSY’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active buyers stands at 95.5 million, indicating growth of 1.6% year over year.



Also, growing investments to enhance seller suites, including education tools and personalized seller insights, are expected to have bolstered the seller base of the company during the second quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for active sellers stands at 8.3 million, indicating growth of 11.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



However, a shift in consumer preferences from goods to services and weakness in large product categories like home, living and craft supplies, are expected to have been concerns and are likely to have hurt the gross merchandise sales (GMS).



The consensus mark for GMS is pegged at $2.99 billion, indicating a decline of 1.3% from the reported figure in the prior-year quarter.



Moreover, rising inflationary pressure, coupled with sluggish consumer discretionary spending, particularly in lower-income households, is likely to have been a headwind for the company.



Also, increasing government regulations and strict scrutinization in the e-commerce industry are expected to have acted as headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Etsy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Etsy has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Itron ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +13.78% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Itron is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITRI’s earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, suggesting a jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of 7 cents.



Docebo DCBO has an Earnings ESP of +6.67% and has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Docebo is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 10. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DCBO’s earnings is pegged at 8 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #2.



CACI is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, suggesting growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.