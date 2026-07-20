Etsy Executive Chair Silverman Sells 22,881 Shares for $1.9 Million -- Should Investors Take Note?

Key Points

The disposition involved 22,881 shares valued at ~$1.9 million, based on a weighted-average execution price of $84.00 on July 15, 2026.

This transaction reduced direct holdings by 14%, representing 6% of the executive's total equity position, including shares from the concurrent option exercise.

Silverman maintains significant indirect exposure through ~228,000 shares held across entities, including the JGS 2018 Irrevocable GST Trust, the JGS 2018 Irrevocable Non-GST Trust, a GRAT, and the Joshua G. Silverman 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust.

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 20, 2025, that provided for a scheduled liquidity event for the executive.

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Josh Silverman, Executive Chair of the Board, sold 22,881 shares of Etsy, Inc. (NYSE:ETSY) on July 15, 2026, for a total value of $1.9 million, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $1.9 million Shares sold 22,881 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 139,884 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 228,097 Post-transaction value $31.55 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($84.00); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($85.74).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The transaction was a cashless exercise of 22,881 stock options with a strike price of $10.62 per share, followed by the immediate sale of those shares at $84.00 per share.

The transaction was a cashless exercise of 22,881 stock options with a strike price of $10.62 per share, followed by the immediate sale of those shares at $84.00 per share. How is the executive's indirect equity structured?

Silverman retains ~228,000 shares held indirectly through several vehicles, specifically the JGS 2018 Irrevocable GST Trust, the JGS 2018 Irrevocable Non-GST Trust, a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT), an Irrevocable Trust, and the Joshua G. Silverman 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust.

Silverman retains ~228,000 shares held indirectly through several vehicles, specifically the JGS 2018 Irrevocable GST Trust, the JGS 2018 Irrevocable Non-GST Trust, a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust (GRAT), an Irrevocable Trust, and the Joshua G. Silverman 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust. What is the recent performance context for Etsy?

At the time of the transaction on July 15, 2026, shares had delivered a 54% total return over the preceding 12-month period.

At the time of the transaction on July 15, 2026, shares had delivered a 54% total return over the preceding 12-month period. What additional equity remains in the executive's portfolio?

In addition to the common stock held directly and indirectly, Silverman continues to hold 65,562 direct derivative securities (stock options), bringing the total beneficial ownership to 367,981 shares.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $83.48 Market Capitalization $8.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.9 billion Net Income (TTM) $284.8 million

Company Snapshot

Etsy operates online retail marketplaces that connect independent merchants with a global customer base, generating revenue through marketplace fees, including listing fees, transaction fees, payment processing charges, advertising services, and optional seller utilities such as shipping labels.

The company's business model is built on a multi-sided marketplace platform that aggregates independent sellers and buyers, capturing value through transaction-based fees and ancillary services while maintaining a capital-light operational structure.

Etsy serves a diverse customer base, ranging from independent artisans and small business owners selling handcrafted and unique items to consumers seeking distinctive products, and its Depop division targets the apparel resale market.

Etsy, Inc. operates as a leading specialty retail platform with a market capitalization of $8.0 billion and TTM revenue of $2.9 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the online marketplace sector. The company's differentiated positioning centers on curated, unique, and handcrafted merchandise, complemented by its Depop resale platform, which provides competitive advantages in niche consumer segments. With a capital-efficient marketplace model and diversified revenue streams, Etsy has achieved strong profitability with TTM net income of $284.8 million, reflecting operational leverage and disciplined cost management.

What this transaction means for investors

While the former CEO’s sale may look potentially damning, the transaction is fairly minor, relatively speaking. Furthermore, the sales stemmed from a prearranged setup, so this isn’t an indictment of the stock or a way to capitalize on Etsy’s recent rebound.

After experiencing hyper-growth during the pandemic, Etsy has struggled mightily to regain the magic it once seemed to have. Its shares dropped over 80% from their all-time high, before finally rebounding 45% over the last year. While the past year’s returns may suggest that Etsy is firing on all cylinders again, I’d argue it is more a result of them clearing what has become a very low bar.

That said, active buyers grew sequentially for the first time in two years, and sales rose 3% on a continuing operations basis. However, Etsy has given up on its “house of brands” concept and recently unloaded Elo7, Reverb, and Depop, and it’s not clear where its next wave of double-digit sales growth could come from. I like that this “reset” has taken place and Etsy can try to streamline its operations and focus on its core counterpositioning moat of being an anti-Amazon or anti-Walmart, but I’d probably want to see some signs of progress in the growth department before I’d remove the stock from my penalty box and add any new shares.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Etsy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Etsy, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.